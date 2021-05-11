Blink Charging lands bull rating from Needham on forecast for profitability in 2024
May 11, 2021 7:25 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)BLNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Needham starts off coverage on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) with a Buy rating.
- Analyst Vikram Bagri: "BLNK's early mover advantage, multiple business models, over ~$230mm cash on the BS, vertically integrated value chain, and strong footprint allow the company to be highly competitive in the EV charging market. We estimate that number of EV chargers in the US will expand at ~25% CAGR through 2030. We estimate that this level of growth in connectors will increase BLNK's hardware TAM to $3B and EV energy consumption TAM to ~$13B in 2030."
- The firm expects Blink Charging to be profitable in 2024 and forecasts a revenue CAGR of 16% after 2025 through 2030 with the charging company well positioned to grow.
- "BLNK's ability to provide end-to-end services to customers and partners through a flexible business plan puts it in a unique position to continuously grow and gain market share, we believe."
- Needham assigns a price target of $39 to Blink Charging based on its cash flow projections for the company.
- Shares of Blink Charging are down 9.69% in premarket trading as yesterday's selling pressure in the EV sector continues.