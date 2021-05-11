New President and CFO at Zoetis
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) names Glenn David, Executive Vice President (VP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Executive VP and Group President, overseeing International Operations and other business units, effective June 1.
- In addition, the company appointed Wetteny Joseph as Executive VP and CFO, reporting to CEO Kristin Peck, effective June 1.
- As Group President, David will oversee Zoetis’ international operations, including China and Brazil. He will also be responsible for company’s aquaculture business (PHARMAQ), Global BioDevices, and Pumpkin Pet Insurance.
- Most recently, Wetteny Joseph was Senior VP and CFO of Catalent since 2018. He joined Catalent in 2008 as VP and Corporate Controller and held various senior finance roles until October 2015, when he was named President, Clinical Supply Services.