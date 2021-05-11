Dogecoin rebounds after Musk asks if Tesla should accept the cryptocurrency

  • Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) rose to as high as ~54 cents from around 46 cents after Elon Musk posted a survey on Twitter asking whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) should accept the cryptocurrency for payments.
  • About three hours after the post, ~1.75M votes had been cast.
  • Tesla shares fall 5.5% in premarket trading.
  • If Tesla decides to accept dogecoin, it would be the second crypto that the company honors. In March, Musk announced the electric car maker would accept bitcoin for payment. And that came after the company purchased $1.5B of bitcoin in February to keep on its balance sheet.
  • Dogecoin is now trading at ~51 cents, bitcoin falls ~3.9% to $55.9K and ethereum -0.6% at $4,049.91.
  • In the wake of Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he called the crypto "a hustle," dogecoin had fallen as much as 46%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.