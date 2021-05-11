Dogecoin rebounds after Musk asks if Tesla should accept the cryptocurrency
May 11, 2021 7:31 AM ETDogecoin USD (DOGE-USD), TSLADOGE-USD, TSLABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor105 Comments
- Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) rose to as high as ~54 cents from around 46 cents after Elon Musk posted a survey on Twitter asking whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) should accept the cryptocurrency for payments.
- About three hours after the post, ~1.75M votes had been cast.
- Tesla shares fall 5.5% in premarket trading.
- If Tesla decides to accept dogecoin, it would be the second crypto that the company honors. In March, Musk announced the electric car maker would accept bitcoin for payment. And that came after the company purchased $1.5B of bitcoin in February to keep on its balance sheet.
- Dogecoin is now trading at ~51 cents, bitcoin falls ~3.9% to $55.9K and ethereum -0.6% at $4,049.91.
- In the wake of Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he called the crypto "a hustle," dogecoin had fallen as much as 46%.