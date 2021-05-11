Algernon completes 50% enrollment in mid-stage IPF and chronic cough study
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) announces that it has reached 50% of its enrollment target for its Phase 2 idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough clinical study of its re-purposed drug NP-120 (Ifenprodil).
- The purpose of the 20 patient proof-of-concept trial is to determine the efficacy of Ifenprodil in the preservation of lung function in IPF patients (including biomarkers of fibrosis) and its associated chronic cough.
- Ifenprodil reduced fibrosis in a well-established in vivo animal model. Data from the study showed a 56% reduction in fibrosis vs. untreated controls (p=0.015) in a 21-day bleomycin mouse model (treatment began on Day 7).
- Algernon had filed an end of Phase 2 meeting request with the FDA, based on the completion of the Phase 2b part of its late-stage COVID-19 trial of NP-120 (Ifenprodil), last month.