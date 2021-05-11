Hologic wins expanded Medicare coverage for Breast Cancer Index test

May 11, 2021 7:35 AM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)HOLXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced that its subsidiary, Biotheranostics has received the broader Medicare coverage for the Breast Cancer Index test under an expanded Medicare Local Coverage Determination.
  • Previously, Medicare-covered the test only for patients with node-negative, non-relapsed, estrogen receptor (ER) and/or progesterone receptor (PR) positive, HER2 negative breast cancer.
  • The revised coverage includes the post-menopausal women diagnosed with early-stage node-positive (one to three axillary lymph nodes) breast cancer.
  • According to data published by the National Cancer Institute, an estimated ~15% of early-stage, HR+ breast cancers were node-positive in 2021.
  • Therefore, the expanded coverage will make the test available for ~25K more women every year, the company said.
  • In February, Hologic completed the acquisition of the test’s developer Biotheranostics in a deal valued at ~$232M.
