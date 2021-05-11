Intel unveils Tiger Lake-H mobile processors to take on AMD
May 11, 2021 7:38 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTC, AMDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor80 Comments
- The new 11th Generation Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Core H-series mobile processors (code-named "Tiger Lake-H") launches worldwide today.
- The flagship model is the Intel Core i9-11980HK laptop processor, which Intel says is tailored toward gaming, content creation, and business and offers speeds of up to 5.0 GHz.
- The 11th Gen processors are based on Intel's 10nm SuperFin process technology and the eight core/16 thread Willow Core microarchitecture. Memory supports up to DDR4-3200.
- The family offers up to eight cores and 16 threads and includes PCIe Gen 4 support for the first time in an H-series laptop.
Image source: Intel's media presentation slide comparing performance specs to rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD)
- “11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors take mobile gaming, content creation and commercial workstation systems to new heights. These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth. 11th Gen H-series is the industry’s most performant mobile processor that empowers users to game, create and connect with leadership performance at any enthusiast form factor," says Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Mobile Client Platforms Group.
- The launch also includes the Intel vPro H-Series processors that top out at the eight-core, 16-thread i9-11950H and the Xeon W-11000 series.
- Check out the full product brief will the key specs here.
- Intel shares are down nearly 1% pre-market. AMD is down 2.9%.
- Recent news: Yesterday, Intel shares pulled back after an Atlantic Equities downgrade forecast continuing market share losses to AMD.