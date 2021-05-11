Progenity gets funding to develop drug delivery system for inflammatory bowel disease

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) has received funding from the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s IBD Ventures program to further develop the company's oral Drug Delivery System (DDS) for delivery of targeted therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
  • The DDS capsule is an orally ingestible and self-guided drug delivery device under development, which is designed to deliver doses of therapeutic compounds formulated in proprietary solutions to a defined location within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
  • Current drug treatments for IBD suffer from less than optimal efficacies at safe doses, leading to a loss of response in many patients within the first few years of treatment.
  • The DDS could improve efficacy of treatment through increased localized drug concentration, while potentially minimizing harmful side effects associated with systemic drug delivery.
  • Progenity also plans to use the platform to develop solutions for Crohn’s disease and other GI diseases in the future.
