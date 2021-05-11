AGTC reports process development advances of XLRP gene therapy candidate at ASGCT
May 11, 2021 7:41 AM ETApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)AGTCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) presents new data from two studies related to improvements in the manufacturing process for rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGRco, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).
- Subretinal Rd9 Mouse Study to Compare RPGR Expression Pre- and Post-Manufacturing Process Improvements:
- This abstract describes a study designed to compare transgene expression between vectors produced with the original and improved processes.
- Study results show that these changes resulted in an improved full/empty capsid ratio from 30% to greater than 80%, reduced process residuals (Host cell DNA and Protein), and an improved ratio of infectious particles (< 4.0 total particles/infectious particle).
- Immunohistochemistry staining of RPGR expression was scored as equivalent in retinal area (most showed >50% photoreceptor positivity) and intensity of staining following subretinal injection of XLRP vectors produced under each process into the eyes of Rd9 mutant mice, an animal model for XLRP due to mutations in the RPGR gene.
- These findings support that AGTC’s novel, more efficient production method yields similar, high-quality XLRP gene therapy vectors for use in future clinical trials.
- Expression Assay Development for rAAV Vector Encoding Retinitis Pigmentosa GTPase Regulator (RPGRco):
- This abstract reports the development and validation of a sensitive and specific in vitro cell-based assay to measure hRPGRco (codon optimized human retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator) mRNA expression from AGTC’s XLRP vector, rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGRco.
- Measurement of hRPGRco mRNA expression after transduction with Company’s AAV-RPGR vector was achieved in three phases: cell transduction, cell harvesting/RNA isolation, and detection via gene-specific real-time qualitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR).
- Study data demonstrate successful optimization of this gene expression assay, resulting in qualification for use as a functional potency assay according to ICH guidelines.
- This qualification evaluated the assay’s sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, precision, RT-qPCR linearity, and total assay linearity. AGTC is using this assay to support release of XLRP vector material for the Phase 2/3 Vista trial.
- The data are being presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, held May 11-14, 2021.