WPD pharmaceuticals to get $6.7M grant for development of Leukemia treatment
May 11, 2021 7:45 AM ETMoleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)WPDPF, MBRXBy: SA News Team
- WPD Pharmaceuticals (OTC:WPDPF) announces that it has been conditionally awarded a grant of $6.7M from the Polish National Center for Research and Development (“NCRD”), for the development of annamycin, the company’s drug candidate used in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML”).
- The funds will be used on the continued development of Annamycin in combination treatment and is budgeted to cover about 60% of the planned costs of a Phase 1/2 combination drug clinical trial.
- WPD sublicenses the rights for Annamycin in 29 European and Asian countries from Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX).