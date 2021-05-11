Flipkart looks to raise more funds ahead of potential IPO
May 11, 2021 7:53 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is talks with investors to raise about $1B of capital at a valuation level of around $30B. sources tell TechCrunch. Flipkart was last valued at about $24.9B in 2020 after it brought in $1.2B in a funding round led by Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- The new round of investors could include CPPIB Capital, CDPQ, GIC of Singapore and Carlyle. Flipkart has hired bankers to assist it in the capital raising process.
- Flipkart is still expected to file for an IPO later this year.
- Walmart holds a majority stake in Flipkart. Shares of Walmart are down 0.66% in premarket action. Walmart is due to report Q1 earnings in one week.