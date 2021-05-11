Axcella initiates mid-stage AXA1125 NASH trial
May 11, 2021 7:56 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)AXLABy: SA News Team
- Axcella (NASDAQ:AXLA) announces that it has activated initial clinical sites and begun patient screening for its EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial of AXA1125, the company’s multi-targeted oral product candidate for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center investigation will evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with biopsy-confirmed F2/F3 NASH.
- About 270 patients will be enrolled and randomized 1:1:1 to receive either 45.2 or 67.8 grams per day of AXA1125 or a matched placebo in two divided doses for 48 weeks, with a four-week safety follow-up period.
- The trial will be conducted globally across more than 70 clinical sites with a primary endpoint assessing the proportion of patients with a biopsy-confirmed ≥2 point improvement in NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) after the 48-week treatment period.
- NASH is the most severe form of fatty liver disease and is driven by multifactorial systemic dysregulation of pathways associated with metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis.