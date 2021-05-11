Houghton Mifflin Harcourt commences asset sale offer to purchase $158M senior notes

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) wholly owned subsidiaries, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and HMH Publishers commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $158M principal amount of its 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount.
  • Books & Media Asset Sale constituted an asset sale requiring an asset sale offer and collateral asset sale offer under the Indenture.
  • The source of funds is cash on hand from the proceeds of the Books & Media Asset Sale.
  • The offer will expire on June 8.
  • Shares trade 7.1% down premarket
