Colonial Pipeline remains mostly shut; east coast gas stations start to run dry
- Gas stations along the east coast are starting to run out of fuel as supplies dwindle and panic buying sets in, Bloomberg reports, as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown from Friday's cyberattack enters its fifth day.
- An estimated 7% of gas stations in Virginia were out of fuel as of late Monday, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan.
- ETFs: XLE, USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, UGA, CRAK
- A small segment of the pipeline is being manually operated as a stopgap measure, but a substantial return to service will not begin before the weekend - by then, drivers and airlines may be experiencing fuel shortages, while Gulf Coast oil refineries could be forced to idle operations because they have nowhere to put their product.
- U.S. average retail gasoline prices already had climbed $0.06/gallon last week to $2.96/gallon, the highest since May 2018, and the disruption could easily push prices to more than six-year highs near $3.
- Emergency shipments of gasoline and diesel from Texas are on the way to Atlanta and other southeastern cities via trucks, and at least two Gulf Coast refineries began reducing production, anticipating that supplies will begin backing up.
- Gasoline prices already had been rising, and the American Automobile Association says the disruptions already have pushed the national average retail gasoline price up ~$0.025/gallon to $2.985, the highest since November 2014.
- Crude oil and gasoline futures are modestly lower after finishing little changed yesterday in volatile trading.