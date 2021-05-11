Meituan, Pinduoduo regulator meetings push Chinese internet stocks lower
- Late Monday, Shanghai Consumer Council met with execs from Chinese delivery giant Meituan and told the company to address issues that led to consumer complaints, including order fulfillment failures and refund troubles.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) execs were summoned to a similar meeting for problems that include the sale of counterfeit goods.
- The companies both agreed to internal investigations to correct the issues.
- The meetings come during China's broader crackdown on the technology industry, which has put the likes of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and fintech giant Ant Group in the crosshairs.
- Pinduoduo ADRs closed yesterday down over 9% and are down 4.2% pre-market. Alibaba is down 3%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is down 2.6%, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is down 3.5%.
