CSL announces the availability of HAEGARDA in Canada
May 11, 2021 8:02 AM ETCSL Limited (CSLLY)CSLLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- CSL Behring Canada, a unit of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) announced that HAEGARDA (C1 Esterase Inhibitor Subcutaneous [Human]), is now available throughout Canada.
- A subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) treatment, HAEGARDA is indicated for the prevention of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) attacks in adolescents and adults.
- HAE is caused by the deficient or dysfunctional C1-INH, a protein in the blood that helps control inflammation, and is believed to be responsible for edema attacks associated with the disease. HAEGARDA replaces the deficient or dysfunctional C1-INH protein in HAE patients.
- “At long last, HAEGARDA is now equally available, without restrictions, to adolescent and adult HAE patients across Canada,” noted HAE Canada in a statement.
- Early this month, CSL Behring announced the completion of the commercialization and license agreement with uniQure for etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061).