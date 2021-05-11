CSL announces the availability of HAEGARDA in Canada

May 11, 2021 8:02 AM ETCSL Limited (CSLLY)CSLLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • CSL Behring Canada, a unit of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) announced that HAEGARDA (C1 Esterase Inhibitor Subcutaneous [Human]), is now available throughout Canada.
  • A subcutaneous C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) treatment, HAEGARDA is indicated for the prevention of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) attacks in adolescents and adults.
  • HAE is caused by the deficient or dysfunctional C1-INH, a protein in the blood that helps control inflammation, and is believed to be responsible for edema attacks associated with the disease. HAEGARDA replaces the deficient or dysfunctional C1-INH protein in HAE patients.
  • “At long last, HAEGARDA is now equally available, without restrictions, to adolescent and adult HAE patients across Canada,” noted HAE Canada in a statement.
  • Early this month, CSL Behring announced the completion of the commercialization and license agreement with uniQure for etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.