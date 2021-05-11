Mesa Air attracts buy rating from Deutsche Bank
May 11, 2021 8:02 AM ETMesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)MESABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Deutsche Bank hikes Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to a Buy rating after having the airline stock slotted at Neutral. The firm points to demand trends that set up well for Mesa.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg assigns a price target of $15 to MESA vs. the average Wall Street PT of $13.80. Shares of Mesa have traded in a wide range of $2.80 to $17.40 over the last 52 weeks. In premarket action today, MESA is down 4.04% to $10.46.
- Currently, Mesa Air trades below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages.
- Read the Mesa Air earnings conference call transcript during which execs pointed to a strong recovery in capacity.