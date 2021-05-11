Voyager Therapeutics’ AAV capsids show encouraging action in non-human primates
May 11, 2021 8:05 AM ETVoyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)VYGRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) presents new preclinical data demonstrating high transduction efficiency of the company’s novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids in the central nervous system (CNS) after intravenous dosing in non-human primates.
- Data showed that several capsid variants derived from RNA-based screening platform, TRACER demonstrated significantly enhanced activity relative to AAV9.
- A subset of capsids showed a 10-fold or higher improvement in transduction of the brain and spinal cord, compared to AAV9.
- The most efficient capsid, TRACER 9P801, displayed more than 1,000-fold higher transgene expression in the brain and 100-fold higher transgene expression in the spinal cord.
- The overall tolerability of 9P801 was favorable and no toxicity was observed in the liver, spinal cord or dorsal root ganglia.
- Immunohistochemical analysis indicated that 9P801 displayed predominant neuronal tropism and achieved widespread transduction of multiple brain regions including the cortex, thalamus, putamen and brainstem.
- The data will be presented at the 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) held May 11-14, 2021.
- Recently, the company announced its Q1 financial results missing top-line estimates.