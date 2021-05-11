Monster Beverage viewed favorably by Argus despite rising input costs

May 11, 2021 8:08 AM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)MNSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Argus lifts its price target on Buy-rated Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to $105 after taking in the Q1 earnings report.
  • Analyst John Staszak and team think MNST shares remain attractive despite investor concerns about rising input costs.
  • "While 2Q21 revenue will be hurt by COVID-19, we see revenue recovering quickly as more and more states and countries reopen their economies. The company has an impressive history of growth, with five-year compound annual sales and EPS growth rates in the 13%-15% range. Looking ahead, we expect Monster to sustain its growth in the U.S. and to increase international sales and margins. The company should also benefit from a transformative transaction with Coca-Cola Corp."
  • Monster's balance sheet is also noted by Argus to be clean.
  • On valuation, Argus says the stock merits a premium given the company's growth history and outlook.
  • Monster Beverage posted a mixed Q1 earnings report last week.
