FDA grants fast track status to Cerecor's COVID-19 treatment

  • Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track status to CERC-002 for treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • The company's shares were up 15% during premarket trading.
  • CERC-002 is a first-in-class fully human monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT (tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14, TNFSF14).
  • Fast Track designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
  • The purpose of the provision is to help facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously.
