FDA grants fast track status to Cerecor's COVID-19 treatment
May 11, 2021 8:12 AM ETAvalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX)AVTXBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track status to CERC-002 for treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- The company's shares were up 15% during premarket trading.
- CERC-002 is a first-in-class fully human monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT (tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14, TNFSF14).
- Fast Track designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
- The purpose of the provision is to help facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously.