International Game Technology rallies after strong Q1 report, leverage improvement
May 11, 2021 8:13 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)IGTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies thinks the earnings beat by International game Technology (NYSE:IGT) looks impressive.
- Analyst David Katz: "The outperformance is more prominent than that of the industry overall, particularly related to FCF, and should result in a positive reaction in the shares. The strength of the lottery business is noteworthy, given its stability within the consumer economy. Our ultimate focus remains on leverage reduction, which was also significant in the quarter and positions IGT to progress toward a broader range of capital returns, which is core to our thesis."
- The firm keeps a Buy rating on IGT and price target of $25.
- Shares of International Game Technology are 7.45% higher in premarket trading after the company smashed consensus Q1 earning marks, including adjusted EBITDA of $450M vs. $260M anticipated.