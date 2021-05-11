Archer-Daniels-Midland lands higher price target from Argus on oilseeds potential
May 11, 2021 8:19 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)ADMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Argus reiterates a Buy rating on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) after taking in the Q1 earnings report.
- Analyst Fegbawe Tawlessi: "Our bullish outlook for ADM shares is based on the company's strong performance and our expectations for further growth in the Oilseeds business and improvement in the Origination and Nutrition divisions. These segments have benefited from global demand for soybean meal, including in China. We continue to have a favorable view of the company's long-term strategy, which includes expansion through bolt-on acquisitions and joint ventures, the sale of underperforming businesses, and cost-cutting initiatives."
- Tawlessi also notes that ADM has a clean balance sheet and management recently boosted the dividend payout.
- The outlook on ADM is strong enough to warrant a price target boost from Argus to $80 from $58. The average Wall Street price target on ADM is $68.21.