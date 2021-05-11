KORE Mining to raise C$8M in bought deal offering
May 11, 2021 8:21 AM ETKORE Mining Ltd. (KOREF)KOREFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KORE Mining (OTCQX:KOREF) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters post which underwriters agreed to purchase 8.4M units on a bought deal basis at C$0.95/unit for gross proceeds of C$8M.
- Each unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant wherein the warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at C$1.35 for a two years period post offer close.
- Underwriters granted 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 1.26M units, warrants or a combination thereof
- If option is exercised, additional gross proceeds of C$1.2M will be raised.
- Net proceeds to be used for advancement of its gold assets in California and general corporate purposes.
- Offer slated for June 3 close.