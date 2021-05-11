Pacira BioSciences posts a five-fold rise in EXPAREL average daily sales in April

  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has announced $43.1M and $1.5M preliminary net product sales for EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera, respectively. During the month, EXPAREL average daily sales reached 449% of April 2020, the company said.
  • “The Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa is driving demand for new and existing EXPAREL and ioverao users through best-practice education and training,” Dave Stack, CEO of Pacira BioSciences noted.
  • “We believe there is a tremendous amount of growth ahead as the COVID crisis resolves and the elective surgery market normalizes,” added Mr. Stack.
  • The company expects its 2021 product sales will continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic given the deferral of elective surgical procedures due to social restrictions imposed by authorities.
  • In Q1 2021, sales of EXPAREL and iovera rose ~13.2% and ~43.5% YoY, respectively.
