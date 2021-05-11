Nike seen benefiting from future hybrid work environment
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) is on watch after landing an upgrade from Jefferies to a Buy rating from Hold.
- Analyst Randal Konik thinks the future work environment encompassing a hybrid model has certainly benefited some sports apparel makers as consumers sought comfort at-home clothes including hoodies and sweatpants given the easy conditions this work environment offers. "With companies adopting this modern work approach (on-premise and at-home), we believe the backdrop is favorable and supports demand durability for sportswear in the years ahead," he writes.
- Importantly, Konik also dismisses fears that the recent calls for a boycott of Nike in China will cut into sales.
- "It is our view that China will remain the fastest growing region for Nike in the years ahead aided by greater interest in health, shifting demographics, mkt. leading brand awareness and fav. channel mix. China is also the highest margin region for Nike, which inherently should enhance the company’s profitability profile and help unlock valuation upside," note Kronik and team.
- Jefferies assigns a price target to Nike of $192 to rep more than 40% upside potential.
