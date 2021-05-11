Paper Excellence to acquire Domtar in $3B deal
May 11, 2021 8:39 AM ETDomtar Corporation (UFS)UFSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Paper Excellence, a global diversified manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) for $55.50 per share, in cash.
- The purchase price represents a premium of ~37% to closing share price on May 3, 2021 and a premium of ~44% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price as of May 3, 2021.
- Upon closing the transaction in the second half of 2021, Paper Excellence intends to continue the operations of Domtar as a stand-alone business entity.
- “This agreement enables our shareholders to realize certain and immediate cash value at a significant premium for their shares,” said John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Domtar. “This transaction validates our long-term strategic plan for our leading paper and pulp businesses, and for our continued expansion into packaging.”