Playboy parent PLBY Group’s stock sinks ahead of earnings (update)
May 11, 2021 8:56 AM ETPLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)PLBYBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Playboy parent PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) fell as much as some 15% intraday Tuesday ahead of the firm’s Q1 earnings report, although the stock remains almost 250% above where it traded at following a SPAC deal in February.
- PLBY sank to as low as $41.88, down 14.3% on the session. However, shares later partly recovered to close at $46.23, down 5.4% for the day.
- The pullback comes on little apparent negative news for the company, which has been repositioning its focus away from adult content and toward Playboy-branded clothing, jewelry and other merchandise following founder Hugh Hefner’s 2017 death.
- In fact, Hedgeye issued a positive note about the firm Tuesday. Analyst Brian McGough wrote that “our analysis values the long-term value opportunity for PLBY at $15B (vs under $2B today). The apparel business alone is worth in excess of $3B (nearly 2x where the stock is trading today).”
- McGough said that Hedgeye sees three ways for the business to increase. For openers, he wrote that the brand has $3B in retail sales, “yet it only collects a 2% royalty due to mismanagement & poor deal-making during the ‘Hef era.’ Market rate is 4% (minimum).”
- The analyst added that PLBY is “growing into new categories (sexual wellness, style & apparel, grooming & cosmetics, hospitality, gaming, spirits, etc.) [that have] 10+ years of growth runway in front of them.”
- And lastly, McGough wrote positively about PLBY’s recent announced move to license its future and archival photos and other content via non-fungible tokens (or “NFTs”). “PLBY has 68-years of IP they can monetize,” he wrote.
- PLBY stock has mostly been on a tear since going public in February. Even after factoring in Tuesday’s downturn, the stock has more than tripled from its first-day close at $13.22 after going public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.