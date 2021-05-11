Park Hotels & Resorts announces senior secured notes offering
May 11, 2021 8:57 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announces that certain of its subsidiaries, Park Intermediate Holdings, PK Domestic Property and PK Finance Co-Issuer intend to offer $650M aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2029.
- The notes will be guaranteed by Park and certain subsidiaries of the operating company that guarantee the company’s senior credit facilities and existing senior secured notes due 2025 and 2028.
- Proceeds to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the company’s revolving credit facility and to repay a portion of the company’s term loan facility entered into in 2019 and maturing in August 2024.
- Shares -4% pre market
