Park Hotels & Resorts announces senior secured notes offering

  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announces that certain of its subsidiaries, Park Intermediate Holdings, PK Domestic Property and PK Finance Co-Issuer intend to offer $650M aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2029.
  • The notes will be guaranteed by Park and certain subsidiaries of the operating company that guarantee the company’s senior credit facilities and existing senior secured notes due 2025 and 2028.
  • Proceeds to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the company’s revolving credit facility and to repay a portion of the company’s term loan facility entered into in 2019 and maturing in August 2024.
  • Shares -4% pre market
  • Previously: Park Hotels sells two hotels for $149M to further reduce debt (May 10)
