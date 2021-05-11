Lumen nabs U.S. Navy JAG connectivity 12-year contract
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) recently won a task order to provide secure high-speed connectivity, WiFi, unified communications and managed network services to the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG).
- The 12-year task order, which has an initial term of one year with 11 one-year options, was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.
- EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecommunications infrastructure services.
- The company's connectivity solutions will be delivered via software-defined wide area networking and managed security services hosted at the company's federal data centers in support of 20 Navy JAG sites in the continental U.S.
- Shares trading 2.5% down premarket