Lumen nabs U.S. Navy JAG connectivity 12-year contract

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) recently won a task order to provide secure high-speed connectivity, WiFi, unified communications and managed network services to the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG).
  • The 12-year task order, which has an initial term of one year with 11 one-year options, was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.
  • EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecommunications infrastructure services.
  • The company's connectivity solutions will be delivered via software-defined wide area networking and managed security services hosted at the company's federal data centers in support of 20 Navy JAG sites in the continental U.S.
  • Shares trading 2.5% down premarket
