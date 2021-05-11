Activist wins major new backer in Exxon proxy battle
- U.K.'s biggest asset manager, Legal & General, says it will vote for an activist hedge fund's board nominees at Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) shareholder meeting later this month.
- Legal & General Investment Management, which owns nearly $1M worth of Exxon shares, says it will support Engine No. 1's proposal to add four new directors and overhaul Exxon's strategy to become more climate friendly.
- LGIM also will oppose the re-election to the board of Chairman and CEO Darren Woods and lead director Kenneth Frazier, and back the separation of the CEO and chairman roles.
- The Engine No. 1 slate also is supported by large pension funds in California and New York.
- Exxon has rebuffed the activist proposals, recently naming three new directors of its own, pledging to increase spending on lower-carbon initiatives and introducing new emissions targets.
