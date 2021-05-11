The Trade Desk upgraded at Truist after pullback as long-term thesis remains intact

May 11, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)TTDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares were hit hard yesterday after a guidance warning offset an earnings beat and 10-for-1 stock split announcement.
  • Truist upgrades Trade Desk from Hold to Buy with a $620 price target after the pullback made the valuation "more compelling."
  • The firm notes that visibility is "somewhat limited" beyond Q3, but Truist's long-term thesis remains that TTD will be a primary beneficiary of programmatic and CTV secular growth trends.
  • Trade Desk shares are down 5% pre-market to $465.05.
  • Background: The Trade Desk stock down as guidance warning offsets earnings beat and stock split
