The Trade Desk upgraded at Truist after pullback as long-term thesis remains intact
May 11, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)TTDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares were hit hard yesterday after a guidance warning offset an earnings beat and 10-for-1 stock split announcement.
- Truist upgrades Trade Desk from Hold to Buy with a $620 price target after the pullback made the valuation "more compelling."
- The firm notes that visibility is "somewhat limited" beyond Q3, but Truist's long-term thesis remains that TTD will be a primary beneficiary of programmatic and CTV secular growth trends.
- Trade Desk shares are down 5% pre-market to $465.05.
