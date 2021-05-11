Biomerica’s COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test now available with simple nasal swab, shares rise 17%
May 11, 2021 9:03 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)BMRABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biomerica's (NASDAQ:BMRA) new COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test can now be performed with a simple less invasive nasal swab.
- This simple nasal swab, which takes the sample from the front opening of the nose, is less invasive and more comfortable for patients than the deep anterior nasal swab which is typically used.
- The test is highly portable, cost effective and provides results in 15 minutes versus lab-run PCR tests which can take up to three days for results, thereby potentially expediting the process of identifying infectious people.
- BMRA shares up 16.5% premarket trading at $4.80.