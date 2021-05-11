Tyson Foods lower after Piper Sandler ratings cut due to near-term risks
May 11, 2021 9:11 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to a Neutral rating after having the meat stock set at Overweight.
- Analyst Michael Lavery: "We expect strong near-term momentum to continue in the Beef segment, but also expect further near-term headwinds and uncertainty (e.g. input costs, trajectory of Chicken recovery), and valuation does not appear to reflect near-term risks."
- Piper assigns a price target of $79 on Tyson Foods. The average Wall Street price target on Tyson is $82.00.
- Shares of Tyson are down 2.18% premarket to $77.10 vs. the 52-week trading range of $54.19 to $79.77.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Tyson Foods is still flashing bullish.