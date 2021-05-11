Takeda may double imports of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: CEO

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) may double the imports of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), according to Reuters.
  • The discussions are in progress with the Japanese government to double the imports to 100M doses, Takeda CEO Christophe Weber has said.
  • “Japan is behind. So our goal now is to really support an acceleration of the vaccination,” Weber noted in the company’s earnings call announcing full-year results for the period ended March 31.
  • The Japanese pharma giant is handling the shipments of Moderna’s shot.
  • The company reported positive interim results from a domestic trial which according to Weber could lead to an approval “very soon”.
  • Moderna is trading lower in the pre-market today with a ~5.6% loss so far. Yesterday, the FDA announced an expansion to the emergency use authorization granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use in adolescents.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.