Takeda may double imports of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: CEO
May 11, 2021 9:15 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), MRNATAK, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) may double the imports of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), according to Reuters.
- The discussions are in progress with the Japanese government to double the imports to 100M doses, Takeda CEO Christophe Weber has said.
- “Japan is behind. So our goal now is to really support an acceleration of the vaccination,” Weber noted in the company’s earnings call announcing full-year results for the period ended March 31.
- The Japanese pharma giant is handling the shipments of Moderna’s shot.
- The company reported positive interim results from a domestic trial which according to Weber could lead to an approval “very soon”.
- Moderna is trading lower in the pre-market today with a ~5.6% loss so far. Yesterday, the FDA announced an expansion to the emergency use authorization granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use in adolescents.