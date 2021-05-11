Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 keep sliding as inflation fears keep hitting tech

  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.9% is slumping for the second session in a row, while the S&P (SP500) -1.3% and Dow Jones (DJI) -0.8% are sliding under the weight of tech selling.
  • The mega caps are all down, with Tesla the weakest, off more than 5%.
  • Strategists still point to inflation worries as the reason for more tech weakness, with high-value stocks benefiting from lower rates.
  • But the Treasury market isn't on the same page as equities. The 10-year Treasury is up 1 basis point to 1.61% and way off the high of 1.75% seen this year.
  • Real rates are still struggling, though, and 10-year breakeven inflation expectations are still at levels not seen since early 2013.
  • A year ago "you were looking at a very uncertain outlook for everything and these tech machines were able to grind out earnings growth," Michael Purves, CEO of Tallbacken Capital, said on Bloomberg.
  • Now "we've got the vaccine, we've got fiscal stimulus, we've got inflation" and "Microsoft is not a very good inflation hedge, while cyclicals and industrials benefit more," Purves says.
  • Nominal Treasury rates are very stable now and there are constructive conditions for being oriented to value and cyclical, he adds.
  • There was little for the bulls to latch onto premarket.
  • Momentum stocks like cannabis and EV are slumping.
  • Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is below $100 for the first time since November.
  • And Stanley Druckenmiller is out saying the Fed should be planning on hiking at this point in the recovery and is inviting asset bubbles.
