Hilton Worldwide lands higher price target from UBS as recovery visibility improves
May 11, 2021 9:28 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)HLTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- UBS increases its price target on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to $136 from $124 after hearing more details from the hotel operator on the recovery in demand. The 52-week high for Hilton is $132.69.
- Analyst Robyn Farley: "Despite tightened travel restrictions across Europe and AsiaPac in Jan and Feb, HLT saw demand improve meaningfully in March and April. Jan-Feb has RevPAR down 55-60% compared to pre-pandemic, which improved to down mid 40% range in March and down low 40% range in April. HLT expects continued step change, since the slope of recovery has been steeper than they expected, with Q2 anticipated to help leisure business. HLT now thinking return to pre-pandemic RevPAR could be the closer end of the 2023-2024 range. Room nights booked will recover by 2022, in their view, but rate compression will take longer and needs bigger groups to return."
- During its earnings call, Hilton execs said the bookings window was lengthening as vaccine distribution ramps up.