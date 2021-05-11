Plug Power plummets as weak sales guidance overshadows 10-K clarity
May 11, 2021 9:28 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -8.1% pre-market after offering clarity on the timing of its 10-K filing but revealing Q1 and Q2 revenue guidance that missed analyst estimates.
- Plug said it expects Q1 and Q2 sales of $67M and $102M respectively, but the Wall Street consensus was $78M and $105M.
- The company's 10-K update is "positive as many investors have been awaiting before accumulating shares," but revenue guidance was below expectations, says Piper Sandler's Pearce Hammond.
- "We see the reaffirmation of scope and timing of the updated [annual filing] as a positive," Cowen's Jeff Osborne says, adding that he does not expect Plug's cash balance, reported sales, or EBITDA will be changed by the restatement.
- Plug Power and clean energy peers including FCEL -8% and BLDP -12.3% look set for a weak open, extending the broader selloff in the group.