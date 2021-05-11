Logiq announces IPO in Canada
May 11, 2021 9:29 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)LGIQBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) announces initial public offering of units of the company in Canada.
- Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one purchase warrant of the company.
- Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of the company.
- The number of units to be sold and terms are yet to be finalised.
- Net proceeds will be used for development of additional data analytics tools, sales generation and marketing, and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
- Offering is currently expected to be on or about the week of June 7, 2021