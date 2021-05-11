Logiq announces IPO in Canada

May 11, 2021 9:29 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)LGIQBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) announces initial public offering of units of the company in Canada.
  • Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one purchase warrant of the company.
  • Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of the company.
  • The number of units to be sold and terms are yet to be finalised.
  • Net proceeds will be used for development of additional data analytics tools, sales generation and marketing, and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is currently expected to be on or about the week of June 7, 2021
