Comtech Telecom nabs $2M contract for 500W Ka-band Gateway Amplifiers
May 11, 2021 9:40 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)CMTLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL -2.0%) announced that during 3Q21 its California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology was awarded $2M order for 500W Ka-band high power amplifiers supporting a leading high throughput satellite (HTS) customer.
- The HTS market provides broadband internet service to geographic regions that are under-served by terrestrial networks.
- "Comtech's 500W amplifiers are at the heart of HTS gateway earth stations. We have been supplying the HTS community with 500W Ka-band amplifiers since 2009, and they feature high linear power, superior phase noise, and offer great reliability," chairman & CEO Fred Kornberg commented.