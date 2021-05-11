Workhorse Group slides to 11-month low as selling pressure builds
May 11, 2021 9:41 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)WKHSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Workhorse Group (WKHS -4.8%) is down sharply as yesterday's earnings report and production update sour sentiment with both analysts and investors.
- R.F. Lafferty & Co clipped its price target on Workhorse to $17 from $29 after taking in the update.
- Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch (Perform rating): "We continue to see a very challenging environment for production given supply chain dislocation while demand remains very strong as evidenced by WKHS's existing order book. Given its augmented balance sheet, we believe the company is positioned to navigate the challenges of the ramp. We remain on the sidelines as WKHS optimizes operations looking for the company to reach scaled production."
- Workhorse trades at its lowest level since June of last year.