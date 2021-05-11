Senmiao Technology to raise $6.5M in direct stock offering
May 11, 2021 9:41 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)AIHSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (AIHS -25.7%) announces direct offering of $6.5M of its common stock priced at $1.175 per share.
- In addition, the company will issue certain warrants to the investors in this offering to purchase a total of 5,531,916 common shares at a purchase price of $1.05 per share.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to further accelerate its business plan and fund any additional working capital needs.
- FT Global Capital acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- Offering is expected to close on May 13, 2021.
- Previously (May 6): Senmiao Technology reports 16% growth in April completed orders