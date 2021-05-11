ITT lower after UBS says outsized growth mostly priced in

May 11, 2021 9:44 AM ETITT Inc. (ITT)ITTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) slips in early trade, down 2% premarket, after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target of $107.
  • "We are downgrading the stock, as we now think outsized growth (driven by Friction/accelerated share gains) and margin opportunity, which have been core to our thesis, are mostly priced in over the near-term," wrote analyst Damian Karas. "ITT has been a clear EEMI sector outperformer - shares are up 160% since the March 2020 covid trough (including +31% YTD) and have re-rated to 1.1x relative P/E vs. the market, near the high-end of historic range (absolute P/E of 25x is at all-time high)."
  • "We believe ITT's premium valuation to peers is justified, and supported by strong balance sheet allowing for accretive capital deployment. However, with the outperformance of shares and re-rating over the past year we believe risk/reward is more balanced at current levels."
  • Most of Wall Street is Bullish on ITT, with only two Neutral stances and one Bearish rating.
