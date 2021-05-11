Kona Gold Beverage nabs $250K purchase order from new vendor
May 11, 2021 9:54 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)KGKGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Kona Gold Beverage (OTCQB:KGKG +2.5%) received its largest purchase order to date for its Ooh La Lemin Lemonade, is ~$250K.
- The new order which has 300+ stores across 15 states in the Midwestern U.S., will receive half a pallet of Ooh La Lemin Lemonade for each store.
- The recent 2021 revenue estimates does not include this purchase order which would lead to higher Q2 revenues.
- Kona Gold forecasts gross profit of ~30% from these revenues.
- The company recently launched Ooh La Lemin in an 800+ convenience store chain where its performance has exceeded expectations and that vendor has already placed multiple reorders.