CBMJ to acquires USA Depot assets; annual revenue seen doubling to $7M
May 11, 2021 Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (CBMJ)
- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCPK:CBMJ -8.5%) signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the assets of USA Depot, and its wholly owned subsidiary Patriot Depot for issuance of 40M shares of restricted common stock in an all-stock deal.
- The acquisition expected to close between May 31 and June 15 and will lead the company to double the size of its annual revenue to ~$7M.
- On closure, Floyd Brown, Chairman of USA Depot will join CEO Mark Schaftlein and President Brandon Vallorani on the CBMJ board.