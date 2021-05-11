Rekor Systems plunges for second day after Texas contract news, earnings
May 11, 2021 10:29 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)REKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) plunged for a second day, dropping 22% for a two-day decline of 42%, after the company late yesterday said it may not be getting a Texas contract for its hardware/software system that checks license plates to see if individuals have insurance.
- The company also reported Q1 EPS that missed estimates, though revenue beat. Rekor provides hardware/software for a complete vehicle recognition solution.
- Yesterday was a deadline in Texas for a bill to be able to get of out committee in the state and the legislation for the vehicle enforcement wasn't listed on the Daily House Calendar.
- Rekor CEO Robert Berman said he still believes the company could get still get a contract for its Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Division program, or UVED, from one state this year.
- "It's just going to move forward the way it moves forward," Berman said on the earnings conference call. "And sometimes it takes a turn in a twist, but I still believe we'll get there with a state this year and maybe even more than one. So, we'll see I mean. The year is far from over."
- Berman said that Rekor did get interest for a city in Texas that would like to look at the UVED system and it's something the company is considering.
- B Riley analyst Zach Cummins (remains buy on REKR) cut his price target to $17.50 from $26 after the news and wrote that "disappointing developments" in Texas and Florida present near-term "headwind," though "do not mark the end of the road for Rekor, in our view."
- Rekor short interest 5.96% of float.
- Yesterday, Rekor Systems plunges on speculation that Texas bill on uninsured vehicle enforcement may be dead.