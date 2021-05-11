NeoPhotonics ships cumulative 2M ultra-narrow linewidth lasers since 2011
May 11, 2021 10:56 AM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)NPTNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NeoPhotonics (NPTN -0.1%) shipped a cumulative total of 2M+ of its industry-leading ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers since initiating shipments in 2011.
- For maximizing data carrying capacity of optical fibers, the company provides these ultra-pure light tunable lasers with wider tuning ranges, which support more channels and ultimately increase total fiber capacity.
- "As industry data rates have increased from 100Gbps to now 800Gbps, the low noise and low power consumption of our lasers have become increasingly important, and their unique qualities have opened up completely new application areas such as satellite communications, remote sensing, automotive LIDAR and medical diagnostics," Chairman and CEO Tim Jenks commented.