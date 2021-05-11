ETFs witness a wall of red in early trading
- Red across the board is what market participants witness throughout the financial markets as all eleven sectors are trading to the downside.
- Furthermore, the (VIX) has popped above the 22 handle on Tuesday, and investors have not seen levels this high since back at the end of March.
- Inflation concerns have the investment community spooked this week; however, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is up in a relatively modest fashion by only two basis points.
- On the risk-off trading day, nearly every corner of the market is selling off, which is bringing down exchange traded funds in all areas of the market.
- The segments of the market that are witnessing the hardest selloff are the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) -3.15% and the industrial sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) -2.14%.
- Additionally, see some of the worst performing exchange traded funds in Tuesday morning’s trading: (NYSEARCA:BDRY) -7.46%, (NYSEARCA:EWT) -5.31%, (NASDAQ:DAPP) -4.48%, (NASDAQ:POTX) -3.24%, (NYSEARCA:BETZ) -3.23% and (NYSEARCA:JETS) -3.02%.
- One of the very few bright spots that investors can look to is the agriculture space, with corn, wheat, and soybean prices all rising. An agriculture ETF that has benefited from the moves is (NYSEARCA:DBA) +1.16%.
- All of the major indices are trading to the downside, and technology stocks continue to tumble.