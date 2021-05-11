Rackspace stock plunges after Q1 bookings deceleration, soft guidance
May 11, 2021
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares are currently down nearly 21% after yesterday's Q1 beats were offset by slowing bookings growth ahead of tougher comps and soft guidance.
- For Q1, revenue was up 11% on the year to $725.9M. EPS was $0.23, two cents ahead of consensus estimates.
- Bookings were up 6% to $244M vs. the 27% growth in Q4 and 64% in Q3.
- For Q2, Rackspace forecasts revenue of $735-745M (consensus: $ 735.19M) and $0.21-0.23 EPS (consensus: $0.23).
- For FY21, the company expects $2.9-3.1B in revenue (consensus: $3.02B) and EPS of $0.95-1.05 (consensus: $1.01).
