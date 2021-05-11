Vital Farms +14% after earnings smasher, guidance update

May 11, 2021
  • Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is up 13.7% after reporting solid beat on both lines in its first-quarter earnings result.
  • Revenue of $58.55M (+23.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $2.13M.
  • "We saw solid growth in both retail distribution, which increased 13% year over year, to over 16,500 stores at the end of the first quarter, and household penetration for our pasture-raised eggs, which now stands at 4.1%, up 120 basis points over that same time period," says President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco.
  • Gross profit of $21.3M or 36.4% of net revenue compared to $15.9M or 33.3% of net revenue a year ago.
  • Income from operations of $3.1M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7M compared to $3.8M a year ago, primarily driven by volume increases to Vital Farms’ distributors and retail customers.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10
  • The company ended the quarter with $102.9M in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities.
  • Updated 2021 Outlook: Net revenue is expected to be in the range of $246 - $253M vs. consensus of $249.49M; Adjusted EBITDA guidance has increased to a range of $7 - $9M, relative to prior guidance of $6 to $8M.
  • "Vital Farms - A Fair Bet Here," writes The Value Investor on Seeking Alpha.
