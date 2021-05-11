German regulator bans Facebook from gathering WhatsApp data ahead of policy change
May 11, 2021 11:36 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- A German privacy watchdog has banned Facebook (FB -1.3%) from gathering data on WhatsApp users.
- Hamburg's data protection commissioner is acting ahead of a May 15 deadline by which WhatsApp users were being asked to agree to new policies that it says allows access to too much user information, breaching European data protection rules.
- The users are being confronted with "non-transparent conditions for far-reaching data transfer,” and that free consent to the terms isn't really possible considering they must accept to continue using the service.
- WhatsApp has maintained a company line saying the update isn't tied to expanded data sharing with Facebook, and is only related to messages between businesses and customers.
- Facebook maintains the regulator's order is "based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the purpose and effect of WhatsApp’s update and therefore has no legitimate basis," though it backed off implementing the order at the beginning of 2021 amid user backlash.