Vineyard Wind, first major U.S. offshore wind farm, wins federal OK

May 11, 2021 11:55 AM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Avangrid (AGR -0.2%) confirms the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has issued its record of decision for the Vineyard Wind 1 project off the coast of Massachusetts, enabling the start of construction activities this year.
  • The 800 MW project would be the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters.
  • The company says Vineyard Wind 1 will provide enough electricity to power more than 400K homes and businesses in New England, create 3,600 jobs, reduce electricity rates by $1.4B over the first 20 years of operation, and cut carbon emissions by more than 1.6M metric tons annually.
  • The project's completion would be a key step in achieving President Biden's goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.