Vineyard Wind, first major U.S. offshore wind farm, wins federal OK
May 11, 2021 11:55 AM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Avangrid (AGR -0.2%) confirms the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has issued its record of decision for the Vineyard Wind 1 project off the coast of Massachusetts, enabling the start of construction activities this year.
- The 800 MW project would be the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters.
- The company says Vineyard Wind 1 will provide enough electricity to power more than 400K homes and businesses in New England, create 3,600 jobs, reduce electricity rates by $1.4B over the first 20 years of operation, and cut carbon emissions by more than 1.6M metric tons annually.
- The project's completion would be a key step in achieving President Biden's goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade.